Warriors fall on late Graceland goal

The Midland men’s soccer lost 2-1 to Graceland Saturday.

"This is encouraging," said coach Josh Nakayama. "If we start taking these chances and be a little more cutthroat we will be fine. I believe that the future is bright.”

The Warriors wasted little time getting on the scoresheet as Pietro Musso scored his first collegiate goal in the 9th minute. He was set up by an assist from Liam Brandso.

Midland kept the Yellow Jackets off of the scoreboard in the first half, not even allowing a shot on goal, but a halftime regrouping proved to be just what Graceland needed.

In the 58th minute, Graceland’s Alonso Campos split two Warriors defenders and powered a goal into the side of the net to even the match at 1-1.

The two sides battled back and forth for most of the half, the Warriors' offense was aggressive with eight shots (six on goal) but could not find the back of the net.

With just three minutes remaining in the match, Graceland broke the tie after a corner kick led to a backside header from Stijn Gramberg.

The Warriors host Tabor at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Heedum Field.

