Warriors fall play short in upset bid

Midland pushed No. 2 Northwestern to its limit, but fell a play short of knocking off the defending national runner-up 35-29 in overtime Saturday at Heedum Field.

“As high as the high was last week, it’s low right now from a standpoint that they played their hearts out against a team that played for the national title last year," said MIdland coach Jeff Jamrog. "It was right there on a platter for us. All we needed to make was one more big play before it got into overtime and we couldn’t do it.”

The Warriors caught the break they were looking for after surviving a 60 minute slugfest with the Raiders, heading into overtime tied at 29-29.

Northwestern scored on it first possession of OT, but missed the point after attempt, giving Midland a window to claim wins over ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks.

Midland struggled in overtime, picking up a first down only on a pass interference call on fourth down, which gave the Warriors an extra set of downs from the 10 yard line.

The Warriors once again were held stagnant with the final play of day resulting in a batted down pass on fourth down to allow the Raiders to sneak out of Fremont with a win for the fifth-straight year.