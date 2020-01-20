The 10th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball team downed Midland University 73-59 Sunday afternoon in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game.
The win improves DWU to 17-3 overall, including 9-2 in the GPAC. Midland falls to 7-12 overall, including 3-9 in the league.
“Our guys did a good job battling against a really good DWU team,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “We had some really good possessions, but unfortunately we were not able to string together enough sound and solid ones that were necessary tonight.”
Both teams struggled offensively. DWU shot just 27.8 percent (5-for-18) from three-point range, but made up for it by shooting a stellar 85.7 percent (24-for 28) from the free throw line.
On the flip side, Midland was 8-for-12 on free throws. Both teams turned the ball over 15 times each, but the Tigers held a 25-19 advantage on rebounds and were whistled for six fewer fouls than Midland.
DWU led by as many as 11 in the opening half, but a 3-point basket by Laurence Merritt of the Warriors cut the deficit to 32-25 at halftime.
Another trey, this one from Kylan Smallwood, helped MU close to 32-28 with 19:41 left in the game, but the Warriors never got any closer.
Mason Larson led the way for DWU with 23 points on an efficient 7-for-8 performance from the field. Koln Oppold pitched in 18 points while Ty Hoglund added 14 – 10 of which came at the free throw line – and Jeffrey Schuch added 10 off the bench.
Sophomore guard Emanuel Bryson led Midland with 21 points. Freshman Jake Rueschhoff added nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from three-point range.
The Warriors will play at 2 Sunday afternoon at Jamestown.