Warriors fall to College of Saint Mary

The Midland women's soccer team dropped a Saturday morning match-up with the College of Saint Mary 2-1, allowing both goals in the second half.

Midland moves to 4-4-3 overall and 2-2-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play, while CSM moves to 7-3-1 and 4-1 in the conference.

The teams looked almost identical in the first half of play with shots, saves, corner kicks, and fouls being within one of each other. The Warriors had five shots to the Flames’ six, but neither team could get the ball past the keeper.

After the break, CSM broke through first with a goal in the 59th minute. Midland responded seven minutes later with a goal of their own by Claudia Wilson on an assist from Anastasia Bitzes.

Wilson’s goal is her first of the season.

The Flames were able to get the game-winner in the final 10 minutes to take contest GPAC match at home.

In net, Hannah Tillison finished with nine saves in the match.

Midland will take to their home pitch against (RV) Hastings (7-1-2, 2-1-2 GPAC) on Wednesday, October 5. The Warriors are set to begin their attack at 5:00 p.m. They have beaten the Broncos three out of the last four matches.