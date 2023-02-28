Midland University lost 21-3 to No. 1 Benedictine College Monday in their first home game of the season.

The defending national champion Ravens scored 15 unanswered goals in the first half and were led by Courtney Frankfurth with five goals.

In the second half, Paige Bolton netted the Warriors’ first score as she received the ball from Anika Turner from 35 yards out. She stormed past a defender and slung it past the goalie in the top left corner to prevent the shutout.

Benedictine answered with two goals of their own leaving 4:18 left on the third-quarter clock with an 18-1 score in their favor. Madilynn Edwards scored an unassisted goal in the final minutes of the period to make it 18-2 heading into the final 15 minutes of action on the turf at Heedum Field.

In the fourth, Chloe Harrison hit a solo shot, marking her second goal of the season for the Warriors. The Ravens closed the game out with two more scores to make the final tally 21-3 in their favor.

Midland (1-2) will return to the road next week to face Franklin (0-0).

The Warriors will travel to Franklin, Indiana for their game with the Grizzlies on Friday, March 10. Their spring break trip will also see them take on Marian (2-0) in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 12.