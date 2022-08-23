Warriors fall to No. 22 Ravens in season opener

The Midland women’s soccer team opened its 2022 season with a 2-1 loss to No. 22 Benedictine College on Monday night.

“They were a tough opponent to open the season," said Midland coach Cody Bartlow. "We had some strong individual moments but need to continue to come together as a team and play for one another. While not the result we wanted it’s a great learning experience of what it takes to win against tough opponents”.

The Ravens scored their first goal of the season in the ninth minute when Rachel Beffa stole the ball from the Warriors in their own half and sent it forward to Sam Mausbach. She put the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Midland and Benedictine traded shots and saves soon the rest of the opening half. At the break, BC held an 11-5 shot advantage with a 4-2 lead in shots on target.

In the first minute of the second half, Benedictine’s back line misplayed a ball back to their keeper, scoring an own goal. The miscue knotted the game at 1-1 and that is where the game would remain until the 48th minute.

The Ravens’ offense took charge after the costly error, turning up the pressure on the Warriors’ defense. Beffa picked up her second assist on the evening via a corner kick as she found Annabelle Hoog in the middle of the box. She played the ball off one bounce and sent it to the back of the net, past a diving Hannah Tillison.

The defenses would give up more shots but no more across the white line the final 40-plus minutes up to the final whistle. Tillison finished the night with eight saves in net defensively.

On the attack, Sydney Herren and Dana Gomez led the charge. Herren had four shots, two on goal, while Gomez had three shots.

Midland (0-1) will travel to Southwestern College (0-0) on Wednesday night in hopes of getting their first win of this season. The first kick will be at 5:30 p.m. at Richard L. Jantz Stadium in Winfield, Kansas.