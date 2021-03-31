Warriors fall to No. 3 Columbia

The Midland men’s lacrosse team lost 17-2 to No. 3-ranked Columbia College Tuesday.

Columbia dominated the first quarters of play, leading at the end of the first 4-0 and then 11-0 at halftime.

Four of the 11 goals for the Cougars came off power-plays.

The Warriors were outshot 29-10 in the first 30 minutes of play.

In the third quarter, Midland allowed just three goals on 15 shots. The Warriors’ offense though couldn’t strike in the third quarter but were able to get off seven shots. Midland trailed 15-0 to end the quarter.

To start off the fourth quarter, Midland began play with a man-up advantage and Marty Gospodarski found an open Nick Crociata for their first goal of the afternoon, making it 15-1.

Columbia responded with two more goals before Savion Johnson scored the second goal for Midland. The Cougars would tack on one more goal to close out the scoring, 17-2.

Jamison Evers went the full 60 minutes in the goal for Midland. He finished with 23 saves on the afternoon.

Midland (1-5, 1-5 KCAC) will have some time off before their next game. Their game originally scheduled for Thursday at Missouri Baptist was postponed to April 12.

The next game for the Warriors will be April 10 when Midland will host William Penn University. Game time is slated for 3 p.m. at Heedum Field.

