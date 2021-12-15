Warriors fall to No. 4 Doane

The Midland men's wrestling team was swept 55-0 by No. 4 Doane Tuesday.

Midland drops to 0-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and 2-9 overall.

After gifting the Tigers three wins by default at 125-, 133-, and 141-pounds. Steven Aranda and AJ Salinas took the mat inside the Wikert Event Center at 149-pounds.

The two wrestlers went scoreless in the period. Choosing the bottom position, Aranda scored a one-point escape to take the early lead. Later in the period though, Salinas jumped on top as he picked up the takedown before the buzzer.

In the third, Salinas’ lead grew as he earned the escape followed by another takedown to lead 5-1. A reversal by Aranda narrowed the gap but an escape pushed the lead back to three in favor of the Tigers’ grappler.

Aranda would earn two more for a takedown to pull within one. An escape followed by good defense by Salinas earned the narrow decision as the third period came to a close.

At 157, Jabez Anderson faced off with Gabe Keith in a bout between two freshmen. Keith took control of the match early with a takedown. Anderson worked his way free but was quickly sent back to the mat where Keith closed out the bout with a pin a 1:42.

Doane solidified their win with another win by default at 165-pounds before Kolton Kammeyer and Michael Scarponi met up at 174-pounds.

In the third contested bout of the evening, the Tigers’ Scarponi held the upper hand throughout. He tacked on two takedowns in the first and another in the second with a four-point near fall to take an 11-1 lead through two periods.

The third period saw Kammeyer choose to start in neutral as he looked for his opportunity to strike. Scarponi, the 10th-ranked wrestler in the NAIA at 174, never gave him the opportunity as he earned two more takedowns before winning by pin 56 seconds into the period.

Connor Rinn took to the mat for Midland at 184-pounds with Garrett Cornwell lining up across from him. The momentum and energy from the previous match carried over as Cornwell took a 5-1 lead after the first three minutes with two takedowns and a stall point.

In the second period, he picked up five more points via two more takedowns after an escape. The trend continued in the third as the Doane wrestler earned a takedown and Midland was called for stalling once more. They went the distance with Cornwell winning a major decision, 13-4.

With the 197-pound spot open for Midland, the final battle of the night came at the heavyweight division.

Matt Johnston and Odgerel Batkhishig went met in the center circle to close out the night. No. 4-ranked Batkhishig used an outside step to get Johnston to the ground and earned the pin in 1:06.

Midland (2-9, 0-5 GPAC) will be off now until next year. They’ll open the New Year by hosting the Warrior Open on January 2, 2022.

