Warriors fall to No. 8 Missouri Baptist

The Midland women’s lacrosse team lost 16-2 to No. 8 Missouri Baptist University on Friday night.

The setback drops Midland to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC), while the Missouri Baptist remains undefeated at 4-0 overall and in KCAC.

The Spartans took control of the game early, scoring three goals in the first quarter while limiting the Warriors’ offensive opportunities. They capitalized in the second quarter with five more goals, before Nina Wartell broke open the scoring for the Warriors.

She took control with 3:49 left and tore through the defense, scoring an unassisted goal, setting the halftime score at 8-1.

Missouri Baptist scored the only goal in the third quarter in a fast-paced period. They netted four more unanswered to begin the fourth to make it 13-1.

Chloe Harrison ended the Midland drought midway through the period. She made a long pass into the inside arc to Madilynn Edwards who turned and put the ball in the back of the net.

The Spartans ended the game with a 3-0 run to put a stamp on their win, 16-2.

Defensively for the Warriors, Wartell paced the team with four ground balls. Ashley Shelton collected 12 saves in goal.

Midland (1-4, 1-3 KCAC) will travel to Canton, Missouri to face Culver-Stockton (2-5, 1-2 KCAC) next weekend. The match will be on April 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Ellison Poulton Stadium. The Warriors are 1-0 against the Wildcats all-time.

