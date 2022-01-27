 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors fall to ranked Briar Cliff

The Midland men were outdueled by No. 25 Briar Cliff Wednesday, losing 80-63, the team's sixth straight loss. 

Both sides found their offensive groove early and often in the opening period. Midland connected on eight triples, led by seniors Bo Sandquist, who was 5-of-11 from behind the arc, and Laurence Merritt, who was 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

Not to be outdone, Briar Cliff shot 17-of-26 (58.6%) from the field in the period and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from behind the arc. The high shooting clips led to 46 first-half points. The Chargers led 46-38 at the intermission.

To begin the second half, Briar Cliff pushed their advantage to 12 points, their largest lead of the game at that point. In response, the Warriors went to their underclassmen in hopes of finding a spark to get back into the contest.

Freshman Baxter Wirth played a career-high 15 minutes, alongside Kobe Shannon and fellow freshmen Jack Cooper and Ryan Larsen. Colby Tichota reached his highest minute total in conference play this season and his layup at the 11:06 mark cut the Warriors’ deficit to just six, 56-50.

The Chargers immediately responded with an 8-0 run over the next three minutes to extend their lead back to double-digits.

The two sides would then trade shots over the game’s final minutes as the Chargers held on for the 17-point win, 80-63.

Sandquist led the Warriors’ offensive attack with 25 points, totaling six triples overall. Also reaching double-digits on the night were Merritt (14) and Larsen (11).

Midland (14-10, 5-9 GPAC) will go on the road to face Doane (13-10, 6-7 GPAC) Saturday, Jan. 29. The Warriors will look to sweep the season series after defeating the Tigers 71-61 at home three weeks ago. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. at the Haddix Center.

