Warriors fall twice to top ranked Minot State

Midland University’s men’s hockey team took the ice this weekend inside Sidner Ice Arena as they hosted No. 1-ranked Minot State University on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors, who entered the weekend ranked 30th, dropped both games to the Beavers, 5-0 and 7-1.

Minot State 5, Midland 0

Minot State showcased their team speed and why they are the top-ranked team in the ACHA on Friday night as they shut out Midland. The Beavers peppered the Warriors’ goalie and defense with 48 shots on net, scoring 5 times. Midland’s lineup, which was missing several key players, registered just 12 shots on the night.

The pace of play was quick as a result of just five penalties combined between the two sides. Ondrej Patha was dealt the loss despite 43 saves.

Minot State 7, Midland 1

The Warriors took an early lead, scoring the first goal of the night to go up 1-0.

At the 13:46 mark, Mason Cirone took a pass from Trevor Timm in the neutral zone and then fired it past the Beavers’ defense from the top of the slot.

Just over a minute later, Minot State had an answer as they took advantage of their first power-play chance of the evening. They tied the game with 5:04 on the first-period clock and that’s where the score stood at the first intermission.

In the second period, the Beavers broke through on the scoreboard with four goals. They took the lead just under two minutes in and never looked back. They added goals at the 7:15, 15:27, and 17:36 marks. Their fifth goal of the game came via their third power-play chance of the night.

Midland had their own power-play chances in the third as their opponents were whistled for a pair of penalties. However, it was Minot State scoring during those chances short-handed. They netted a goal in the first and third minutes of the period, capping off the scoring for the night as they coasted to their ninth win of the year.

Minot State outshot Midland 37 to 23 on the night. Jaden Gardner had 30 saves in defeat for Midland.

Midland (6-9-0-1) hits the road to take on Northern Illinois (1-11-1-1) on November 19-20. They’ll travel to West Dundee, Illinois for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop on Friday and a 4:15 p.m. start on Saturday.

