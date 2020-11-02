Warriors falls to Northwestern

Midland football's four-game win streak came to an end Saturday at the hands of Northwestern as the Raiders The Raiders, themselves on a similar four-game win streak, came away with a home win 43-14. The Warriors fall to 4-3 on the year and in the GPAC while the Raiders improve to 5-1 on the year.

"It was a very disappointing performance today," said coach Jeff Jamrog. "We came into the game expecting it to be a four-quarter battle. Unfortunately, we struggled in all three areas today."

The Raiders put up 36-unanswered points spanning until the third quarter.

Midland's offense was limited to 281 yards while NWC put up 546, including 415 through the air.

River Walker threw for 168 yards on 15 of 28 passing with a score and a pick. He was sacked twice and carried the ball a total of 15 times for a net of 34 yards. Keenan Smith had 21 carries for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Darrin Gentry and Austin Harris each hauled in four catches for 71 and 62 yards respectively. Late in the third quarter Gentry caught a pass from Walker for a 32-yard touchdown, the Warriors' first score of the game.