Warriors falter down the stretch

The Midland men's basketball team let its lead slip away late against Doane Wednesday night, falling 68-64 on the road.

Midland falls to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the GPAC while Doane picks up their first conference win and improves to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the GPAC.

“Once again we didn’t value the ball at the level we needed in crunch time,” said coach Oliver Drake. “Giving up 20 points off of turnovers isn’t going to win games in the GPAC or anywhere.”

The Warriors came out strong in the first seven minutes of the opening half. Seven different players scored as they took the lead at 5-2 and never trailed in the opening half.

The flurry of points from a multitude of players helped the team jump out to a quick lead. A three-pointer by Laurence Merritt put the Warriors up 17-8 at the 13:11 mark of the first half.

After back-to-back three-point baskets by the Tigers, Merritt took matters into his own hands.

The senior guard went on a tear, scoring 13 consecutive points and 16 of the Warriors' final 21 points of the half. He would go quiet in the second half but still finished with a game-high 21 points on the night.