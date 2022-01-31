Warriors falter in final seconds at Doane

The Warrior men lost 82-80 to Doane Saturday after a pair of potential overtime-forcing shots missed their mark.

Midland was aggressive out of the gate, exploding for 47 points in the opening period. The Warriors lead grew to as many 17 at one point. Laurence Merritt led the charge as he could hardly miss from behind the arc. Merritt scored 18 points in the first half and connected on 4-of-5 three-point shots.

An efficient 65.5% shooting clip helped power Midland to a 47-32 advantage at the intermission.

For much of the early portion of the second half, the Warriors continued to shoot well and held a double-digit lead.

The tide began to turn as the Tigers clawed their way back into the contest. Doane went on 16-5 run over the ensuing five minutes and brought the game to just a two-point affair with 5:45 to play, 66-64.

With two minutes to play, Doane took their first lead since early in the first half after connecting on their eighth triple of the period. The Tigers pushed that lead to four with 19 seconds to play, but the Warriors responded 6 seconds later with a Bo Sandquist triple, bringing the score to 81-80.

Following the Warriors’ score, Doane split a pair of free throws, giving Midland a chance to tie or take the lead with ten seconds to play. Merritt raced down the court, crossed a Doane defender, and fired up a three-point shot but it fell short leading to a scramble for the loose ball. Tyler Sandoval was able to come away with possession and immediately tried for a game-tying lay-up, but his attempt was a bit too strong and rolled off the rim as time expired.

Ryan Larsen, who also made his mark from behind the arc, led the Warriors’ scoring attack with a career-high 25 points. He finished 5-of-6 from long distance. Merritt and Sandoval were the Warriors’ other double-digit scorers, at 23 points and 12 respectively.

Midland (14-11, 5-10 GPAC) will host Concordia (18-5, 11-4 GPAC) at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 inside Wikert Event Center.

