Warriors fend off Dordt, 1-0

The Midland women’s soccer team held off Dordt for a 1-0 win on the road Saturday.

The win extends the Warriors win streak to three-straight and improves their record to 5-4 (2-1 GPAC).

The Warriors broke the 0-0 draw with the lone goal of the match in the 44th minute.

After a handball foul by the Dordt defense, Bailey Locano played a quick free-kick through the air and into the Dordt penalty box where Sydney Herren chipped the ball over the keeper and into the netting after outracing two defenders.

Midland’s offense continued to put pressure on the Dordt defense in the second half with nine shots, four on target, and one corner kick opportunity.

Mackenzie Smith recorded seven saves on ten Dordt shots and the Midland defense did not give up a single set piece in the second half. Smith finished with a career-high 10 saves on 22 Dordt shots.

Midland (5-4, 2-1 GPAC) will travel to Concordia Wednesday with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m.

