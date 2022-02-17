Warriors flag football opens season in Florida

Midland took to the turf in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday night as they opened their 2022 women’s flag football season, falling 41-0 to Keiser.

The Seahawks scored on each of their first three drives, building a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Midland aided to their quick start with a pair of first quarter interceptions.

Things settled down for the Warriors in the second as the teams traded possessions. With time winding down, Keiser was able to tack on a touchdown with one second on the game clock.

After the intermission, Midland’s offense saw two more of their pass attempts fall into the hands of the Keiser defense.

Turnovers on their first two drives ended any chance of a comeback as the Seahawks controlled the clock on their way to two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the shutout victory.

Mikaela Nunez took the snaps for Midland and went 11-for-24 for 81 yards through the air. She added a team-high four rushes for six yards.

Five different Warriors caught a pass in the game. Casey Thompson led the way with four receptions for 30 yards while Sade Ervin had three catches for 28 yards in her debut.

Spencer Mauk hauled in two balls and Cheyenne Durand and Cyndee Redd each had one catch.

Defensively, Thompson registered a team-high six flag pulls. Redd and Nadiya Simpson each had five.

Keiser had 284 total yards of offense compared to Midland’s 98. The Seahawks completed 26-of-36 passes for 246 yards.

