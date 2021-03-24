Warriors golf starts season in Las Vegas

The Midland men’s golf team hit the course for the first time this semester as they competed in the Battle at Primm on Monday and Tuesday. The Warriors were one of 17 schools in the field for the three-round event at Primm Valley Golf Club just outside Las Vegas.

The opening round saw Midland finish 6-over par as a team thanks to a strong outing by Peyton Koch (72), Ethan Blair (73), Preston Carbaugh (74), and Jordan Greenwood (75). Ryan Rogers, who was competing as an individual also shot a 75.

Round two saw scores rise for Midland and the field as they combined for a score of 317 (29-over par). Koch paced the Warriors again, shooting a 78, while Blair and Greenwood both shot scores of 79. The higher score dropped them into 16th overall.

The final round saw Midland lower their score by two-strokes to remain in 16th, nine strokes better than fellow GPAC-school Northwestern. Blair and Greenwood both carded 78s, Carbaugh had a round of 79, and Koch shot an 80.

Individually, Koch and Blair were the top finishers for Midland. They each shot a 14-over, score of 230 to place 66th out of 96 golfers. Bellevue University won the team title with a team score of 16-under par (848).