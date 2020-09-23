Warriors golf takes fourth at Northwest Iowa National Invitational

The Midland men’s golf team took the links this week at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational. The three-round event took place on Monday and Tuesday at Willow Creek Golf Club in Le Mars, Iowa.
As a team, the Warriors finished in a tie with Doane University as Morningside College, Northwestern College, and Grand View University finished 1-2-3.
Senior Jordan Greenwood had a great start to his tournament, shooting an opening round of three-under-par (69) to tie for the lead.
Fellow senior Kean Kontor (74) and sophomore Preston Carbaugh (75) also had a nice start as they were among the top 15 after 18 holes.
In the second round, which was also played on Monday, Greenwood shot a 4-over par 76 which put him in a tie for fourth (145).
Carbaugh (76) and Kontor (77) both shot well to remain in the top 20, while junior Peyton Koch had the best round by a Warrior, shooting an even-par 72, moving into a tie for 17th with both Carbaugh and Kontor.
Ryan Rogers shot a 77, improving three strokes from his opening round to complete the Midland lineup.
On Tuesday, the Warriors and the rest of the field had their work cut out for them as Morningside (582) and Northwestern (584) had a healthy lead over the rest of the teams. Midland entered the day in fourth place, two strokes out of third and 14 off of the lead.
Carbaugh paced the team over the final 18 holes, shooting an even-par 72. He would finish in a tie for 14th place with Greenwood who turned in a score of 74. Right behind them was Koch who capped off his tournament with a round of 74 as well, placing 16th.
Third round scores for Kontor (79) and Rogers (77) would place them 30th and 40th, respectively. With a total score of 899, Midland claimed a tie for 4th place with Doane.
Next up for the Warriors will be the first 36 holes of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships. Teams from the GPAC will play on Monday and Tuesday, September 28-29, at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
