Warriors golf takes fourth at Northwest Iowa National Invitational

The Midland men’s golf team took the links this week at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational. The three-round event took place on Monday and Tuesday at Willow Creek Golf Club in Le Mars, Iowa.

As a team, the Warriors finished in a tie with Doane University as Morningside College, Northwestern College, and Grand View University finished 1-2-3.

Senior Jordan Greenwood had a great start to his tournament, shooting an opening round of three-under-par (69) to tie for the lead.

Fellow senior Kean Kontor (74) and sophomore Preston Carbaugh (75) also had a nice start as they were among the top 15 after 18 holes.

In the second round, which was also played on Monday, Greenwood shot a 4-over par 76 which put him in a tie for fourth (145).

Carbaugh (76) and Kontor (77) both shot well to remain in the top 20, while junior Peyton Koch had the best round by a Warrior, shooting an even-par 72, moving into a tie for 17th with both Carbaugh and Kontor.

Ryan Rogers shot a 77, improving three strokes from his opening round to complete the Midland lineup.