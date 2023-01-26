Warriors hang tough with No. 18 Chargers

The Midland women hung tough, but were unable to take down No. 18 Briar Cliff Wednesday night, falling 71-60 to the Chargers.

"The third quarter was the difference," said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert.

Midland trailed by four coming out of the locker room for the second half, 36-32.

By the end of the third quarter, the deficit was 14 as the Warriors got outscored 24-14 with leading scorer Erin Prusa having to sit for most of the frame after picking up her third foul.

"Erin getting in foul trouble didn't help us any," Gilbert said. "I felt like we went cold there for a while, but the biggest difference was the free throw line and the bunnies we missed."

The Chargers opened up the fourth with a three-pointer, cresting their lead at 17 points.

Prusa made a difference once she got back on the court in the fourth quarter, digging Midland out of a 17-point while with with back-to-back baskets and a free throw, scoring 10 of her game-high 22 points in the final quarter.

The double-digit deficit was too much, however, to entirely erase as Briar Cliff held on for the win.

In addition to Prusa’s 22 points, the Warriors got double-digit scoring from Emma Shepard at 16 points. Asia Bryant came off the bench and grabbed a team-high five rebounds while three separate players had two assists (Sarah Shepard, Sam Shepard, and Lexi Kraft).

For the game, Midland shot 24-for-53 (45.3%), while Briar Cliff was 26-for-64 (40.6%). The Chargers’ edge came with eight makes from behind the arc and were 11-for-17 at the free throw line.

Midland (3-17, 1-14 GPAC) will look for a better outcome this weekend as they travel to face Doane (12-9, 6-9 GPAC). The Tigers edged the Warriors earlier this season, 89-83, in Fremont. The rematch is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. in Crete, Nebraska.