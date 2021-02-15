Warriors hockey splits with Jamestown

The third period saw Midland light the lamp three more times while limiting Jamestown to just one goal.

First, it was Ondrej Blaha scoring at the 12:13 mark. Then, Donovan struck for the second time at 15:06 on another power-play. Midland was 3-of-10 when they had a man advantage.

The final goal of the game came from Kolton Wright via a penalty shot in the final minute of the game.

Midland had a total of 9 penalties for 26 minutes while Jamestown was whistled 14 times for 52 minutes.

Jason Gardner earned the complete-game win, stopping 51 pucks on 55 attempts on net.

Jamestown 7, Midland 3The Midland offense scored just once per period as they fell to the Jimmies in the second game of the weekend. In the first, it was an even battle with Midland taking the lead at the 7:36 mark on a Blaha power-play goal. Jamestown tied it nine minutes later with a goal of their own.

During the second period, Blaha gave MU the lead once again with a goal in the third minute. It would stay a 2-1 advantage for the Warriors up until the 13:21 mark with the Jimmies tied the game again. They would take their first lead of the weekend in the 18th minute. Both second-period goals for UJ came on the power play.