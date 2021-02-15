Warriors hockey splits with Jamestown

The Midland men’s hockey team came away with a resounding 8-4 win over the University of Jamestown in the first game of their weekend series on Friday night. Saturday’s game saw the script flipped as the Jimmies won a 7-3 game over the Warriors. With the split, Midland moves to 6-10 on the season while Jamestown’s record becomes 12-8-4.
Midland 8, Jamestown 4The Warriors played their best game of the season in the opener on Friday night.
Midland took a 1-0 lead on a Ryan Donovan power-play goal at the 8:34 mark. Jamestown responded with a special teams goal of their own three and a half minutes later, but the Warriors would score three more times before the first intermission.
The second Warriors’ goal came off the stick of Luke Sanko at the 15:09 mark on a penalty kill. Then at the 16:44 mark, it was Fletcher Chun lighting the lamp with another power-play goal. Sanko found the net once more in the opening period less than 30 seconds later at the 17:13 mark to give them a 4-1 lead after one.
In the second, Jamestown outscored Midland 2-1 but never pulled closer than two goals.
Ben Bergman scored the even-strength goal for the Warriors at the 10:38 mark. The period was highlighted by the teams exchanging penalties. Midland had six while Jamestown had five in the middle stanza.
The third period saw Midland light the lamp three more times while limiting Jamestown to just one goal.
First, it was Ondrej Blaha scoring at the 12:13 mark. Then, Donovan struck for the second time at 15:06 on another power-play. Midland was 3-of-10 when they had a man advantage.
The final goal of the game came from Kolton Wright via a penalty shot in the final minute of the game.
Midland had a total of 9 penalties for 26 minutes while Jamestown was whistled 14 times for 52 minutes.
Jason Gardner earned the complete-game win, stopping 51 pucks on 55 attempts on net.
Jamestown 7, Midland 3The Midland offense scored just once per period as they fell to the Jimmies in the second game of the weekend. In the first, it was an even battle with Midland taking the lead at the 7:36 mark on a Blaha power-play goal. Jamestown tied it nine minutes later with a goal of their own.
During the second period, Blaha gave MU the lead once again with a goal in the third minute. It would stay a 2-1 advantage for the Warriors up until the 13:21 mark with the Jimmies tied the game again. They would take their first lead of the weekend in the 18th minute. Both second-period goals for UJ came on the power play.
In the third, Donovan lit the lamp a mere seven seconds after the opening face-off to pull the Warriors with even at 2-2. However, that would be the last goal for the visiting team as Jamestown regained the lead a minute later and added three additional goals.
Midland saw a few more whistles directed at them for infractions on Saturday with 18 penalties for 73 minutes. The Jimmies were penalized 16 times for 69 minutes served. Six goals came via the power play with Midland going 2-for-11 and Jamestown 4-for-13.
Gardner went the distance in the net with 35 saves on 42 shots on target. Midland had 41 shots on target with 38 being stopped by the Jimmies’ net-minder.
Midland (6-10) will be on the road again this weekend as they travel to Springfield, Missouri for a pair of games with Missouri State (2-5-0-1). This will be the first meeting ever between the two schools with games on February 19 and 20 at the Jordan Valley Ice Park.