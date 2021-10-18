Warriors hold off Mustangs, 1-0

The Midland women’s soccer team scored early, then held on for a 1-0 win over Morningside Saturday.

Just two minutes and thirty-nine seconds into the match, the Warriors’ Sydney Herren headed a ball over the Morningside keeper after a cross by Melissa Warner, and into the netting to give Midland an early 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs were aggressive in retaliation, shooting nine times in the first half, four on goal. They had one set-piece on a corner kick but were continuously denied by the Warriors’ defense in front of reigning GPAC Defender of the Week, Mackenzie Smith.

Morningside’s opportunities were much less threatening in the second half as they attempted just four shots and put just one on target.

In goal for the Warriors, Smith earned her third consecutive shutout and her seventh of the season. She finished the afternoon with five saves.

Midland (8-6, 5-3 GPAC, 15 points) will hit the road for a matchup against Doane (3-9-1, 1-6-1 GPAC, 18 points) on Wednesday, Oct. 20. First kick is set for 5 p.m. at Al Papik Field in Crete.

