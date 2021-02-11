Warriors hold off Tigers for win in final home game

The Midland men’s basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 75-71 win over Doane Wednesday night in the Warriors final home game of the year.
“The neat thing was we haven’t been in this position a lot, protecting a lead and to have some freshman and sophomores go up and make some really big free throws and make plays when we had to make them was fun to see and that’s part of the growth process,” said Midland coach Oliver Drake.
The Warriors held a 10-point, 69-59, lead with two minutes, 10 seconds remaining.
Doane whittled the Midland lead down to five, but Midland converted all six of its free throws - with Jake Rueschhoff, Bo Sandquist and Colby Tichota each knocking down a pair - to hold off the Tigers late comeback effort.
“I am really happy for our guys,” Drake said. “We have deserved more results, but for whatever reason we haven’t gotten them.”
Midland led for the majority of the opening half with Doane tying the game twice at 14-14 and 16-16.
Following the second tie, the Warriors went on a tear from 3-point land.
Eight of the Warriors nine made baskets in the final 9:55 came from beyond the 3-point line, allowing Midland to transform a two point advantage into an eight-point lead by halftime at 42-34.
Midland connected on 10 of their 17 shots from range in the opening 20 minutes of action.
“The first half was a pretty complete half,” Drake said. “The second half we got some pretty good looks, they just didn’t fall.”
Sandquist led the Warriors with 22 points. Emanuel Bryson and Arturo Montes both added 15 points. Sandquist and Montes both knocked down five 3-pointers and Montes scored all 15 bench points for the Warriors.
Rueschhoff tallied 12 points and Tichota chipped in 11.
Get unlimited access to local news on FremontTribune.com and our apps.
Midland moves to 5-16 on the year with the win and 3-15 in GPAC play and are currently in ninth in the conference standings.
“There has been a lot of growth that hasn’t shown in our win loss record and that’s going to be a really exciting thing about our future,” Drake said.
Midland will travel to take on Dakota Wesleyan (16-7, 12-6 GPAC) at 2 p.m. Sunday for a make-up game from December.