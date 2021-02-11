Warriors hold off Tigers for win in final home game

The Midland men’s basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 75-71 win over Doane Wednesday night in the Warriors final home game of the year.

“The neat thing was we haven’t been in this position a lot, protecting a lead and to have some freshman and sophomores go up and make some really big free throws and make plays when we had to make them was fun to see and that’s part of the growth process,” said Midland coach Oliver Drake.

The Warriors held a 10-point, 69-59, lead with two minutes, 10 seconds remaining.

Doane whittled the Midland lead down to five, but Midland converted all six of its free throws - with Jake Rueschhoff, Bo Sandquist and Colby Tichota each knocking down a pair - to hold off the Tigers late comeback effort.

“I am really happy for our guys,” Drake said. “We have deserved more results, but for whatever reason we haven’t gotten them.”

Midland led for the majority of the opening half with Doane tying the game twice at 14-14 and 16-16.

Following the second tie, the Warriors went on a tear from 3-point land.