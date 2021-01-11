Warriors knock off Dakota Wesleyan

The Warriors took their biggest lead of the game with just 2:10 to go as a pair of free throws from sophomore guard Jake Rueschhoff, giving Midland a 74-63 lead.

Tigers’ forward Koln Oppold, who had a team-high 27 points, kept his team in the game with back-to-back 3pt field goals to cut the Warrior lead to six, 76-70, with 1:33 to go. On the ensuing possession, the Warriors would miss a pair of free throws, and then another Tiger three-point basket brought the score to 76-73 with just over a minute to go.

On the next possession, the Warriors ran the shot-clock down before giving the ball to Merritt who was still red hot and already had 11 points in the half. Merritt called for an isolation and sized up his defender before shooting a jump shot from behind the arc that was nothing but net, giving the Warriors a 79-73 lead with 42 seconds to go.

The Tigers were still in the game after a pair of free throws cut the lead to four but the Tigers’ tempers got the best of them as their bench and guard Nick Harden both received technical fouls in the waning seconds, effectively sealing the Warriors’ nine-point victory.

Midland (4-11, 2-10 GPAC) will be back on the court next Saturday to face Briar Cliff University (10-7, 7-5 GPAC).

The Warriors lost the first meeting earlier this season by five points. The rematch game will be played be in Sioux City, Iowa at the Newman Flannigan Center with tip-off slated for 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0