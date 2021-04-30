Warriors knock off No. 1 Jamestown to reach program's first national championship game

In an unprecedented year, Midland volleyball has reached unprecedented heights, knocking off No. 1 Jamestown in the NAIA National tournament semifinals 3-1 (21-25, 26-24, 30-28, 25-12) to reach the program’s first national title game.
“We were opportunistic. We got points in game two and game three when we really needed to,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann. “Then we just got off to a great start in game four and just kept it rolling. Then all of a sudden the pressure was on Jamestown. I’ve been in their situation. Where the snowball’s coming down the mountain and you can’t stop it.”
Errors plagued the Warriors in the opening set as Midland handed the Jimmies 12 free points.
Despite the inefficent offense, Midland managed to hang around, clawing back from a 16-11 deficit to tie the match at 20-20 with a kill from Taliyah Flores, who ended the night with
Jamestown outscored Midland 5-1 in the race to 25 to take set one including back-to-back errors by the Warriors to close out the set.
Midland would commit just three errors the rest of the night.
The Warriors withstood the Jimmies again in the second set as Jamestown raced out to an early advantage, 5-3.
Midland mustered an 11-11 tie on back-to-back aces from Jaisa Russel on for Jamestown to pull back out in front, leading by as many as four down the stretch.
The Warriors chipped away at the Jimmies lead to secure a 24-24 tie.
Following a Jamestown timeout, Midland notched the final two points needed to even the match at one set apiece.
Another extra points match awaited the two GPAC squads in the third set.
Jamestown pulled out to a 7-2 lead only Midland to rally back, tying the match at 16-16.
A 4-1 burst by the Warriors pulled Midland ahead to 20-17.
Jamestown found a similar run to tie the game back up at 20-20.
Midland got to set point, 24-23, but couldn’t close the match out as the two teams traded ties well past the 25 point mark.
Midland found the two-straight points it needed to go up 2-1 in the game on back-to-back errors by Jamestown.
The final set was dominated by Midland, who built up a 10-4 lead in the early proceedings.
A four-point run by the Warriors allowed Midland to hold a commanding 10-point advantage at 15-5.
Jamestown would get as close as nine points, 21-12, before Midland punched their ticket to the program’s first national championship game with a game-clinching 4-0 run.
The service line aided Midland in reaching the peak of NAIA volleyball as the Warriors notched a season-high 11 aces with Brooke Fredrickson landing four to go along with her 11 kills.
Flores, who also had 16 digs, led the team in kills with 14 followed by Fredrickson and Sydney Morehouse, who both had 11. Maggie Hiatt joined the trio in double figures with 10.
Russell dug out a team-high 19 balls.
Hope Leimbach dished out 46 assists to go along with 13 digs.
Midland (16-9) will face wither No. 6 Missouri Baptist University or No. 16 Dordt University in the national championship game—results of the other semifinals game were not available at time of print.
Midland has defeated both programs this season with a 3-2 win over Missouri Baptist in the first game of the year while the Warriors swept Dordt in the regular season and earned a 3-1 win over the Defenders in the GPAC tournament quarterfinals.