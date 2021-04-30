Warriors knock off No. 1 Jamestown to reach program's first national championship game

In an unprecedented year, Midland volleyball has reached unprecedented heights, knocking off No. 1 Jamestown in the NAIA National tournament semifinals 3-1 (21-25, 26-24, 30-28, 25-12) to reach the program’s first national title game.

“We were opportunistic. We got points in game two and game three when we really needed to,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann. “Then we just got off to a great start in game four and just kept it rolling. Then all of a sudden the pressure was on Jamestown. I’ve been in their situation. Where the snowball’s coming down the mountain and you can’t stop it.”

Errors plagued the Warriors in the opening set as Midland handed the Jimmies 12 free points.

Despite the inefficent offense, Midland managed to hang around, clawing back from a 16-11 deficit to tie the match at 20-20 with a kill from Taliyah Flores, who ended the night with

Jamestown outscored Midland 5-1 in the race to 25 to take set one including back-to-back errors by the Warriors to close out the set.

Midland would commit just three errors the rest of the night.

The Warriors withstood the Jimmies again in the second set as Jamestown raced out to an early advantage, 5-3.