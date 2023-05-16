Midland softball put themselves in prime position to reach the NAIA World Series by knocking off No. 5 Oklahoma City 2-1 on their home field Tuesday in the semifinals of the region.

The Warriors are now one win away from reaching the NAIA World Series for the first time since 2011.

Aliyah Rincon of Midland and Shelbey Cornelson of OCU went back and forth, commanding the strike zone and limiting base runners. Through the first three innings, OCU’s ace had a pair of strikeouts and had only allowed a pair of runners. Rincon had just one strikeout while not allowing anyone on the bases.

In the top of the 4th, Carly Pfitzer worked a 3-0 count to start the inning. The fourth pitch of the at-bat left the field over the right field fence for the first run on the board.

The home run, her 16th of the year, ties the Midland single-season record held by Traci Bode and Janelle Sager who both reached that mark in the 2004 season.

The Stars responded in their next at-bat as they hit a one-out double to the gap in right center, and then hit another double with two outs to knot the score at 1-1.

Midland got a lead-off single from Emily Prai to start the sixth but was unable to manifest it into a run. Prai stole second with two outs but was left stranded. A pair of flyouts by OCU and a strikeout kept the game even heading into the seventh inning.

Keira Painter worked a lead-off walk to start the top half. Rincon put down a sacrifice bunt to advance her to second, and then Alexis Page hit a grounder up the middle. The shortstop moved to her left and got the out but the play put the winning run at third.

As the OCU pitcher eclipsed the 100-pitch mark with Mia Orduna at the plate, pitch number 102 sailed up above the glove of the catcher. Painter sprinter her way to the plate and got under the tag applied by the Stars.

Rincon put the Stars down in order, notching her fourth strike out of the day to start things off before getting a pair of flyouts to seal the win.

Midland (38-12) will now await the winner from the elimination side of the bracket. OCU will face the winner of the Mount Mercy versus Texas A&M-San Antonio game with the last team remaining advancing to take on the Warriors. The championship series will start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with an if-needed game two following.