Warriors knocked off in penalty kicks

The Midland women’s soccer team ended it season on a heartbreaking note, falling 5-4 in an overtime that took eight rounds of penalty kicks to decide in the semifinals of the GPAC conference tournament Tuesday.

“Tonight’s game was everything that a conference semifinal is supposed to be,” said coach Greg Jarosik. “Both teams battled really hard. Both teams defended really well. Each of us had chances. That was a fun semifinal.”

The first half consisted of a lot of back and forth play, as both teams got a handful of shots. Playing with the wind at their backs, Midland led in shots during the first 45 minutes with six total, four of which were on goal. Concordia had five shots with two on goal.

The second half proved to be even more of a defensive battle. Both teams limited scoring opportunities for the other with solid play in their defensive zone. Midland once again led in shot and shots on goal with two of their six shots being on frame. The Bulldogs matched them with shots on target on just three total shots.

In the first overtime period, Midland once again played with the wind at their backs and was aggressive throughout the 10 minute session. Despite a relentless attack though they could only put up one shot in the first extra period.