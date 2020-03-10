Warriors, Lady Warriors earn all-conference basketball honors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s Bowen Sandquist and Laurence Merritt earned spots on this year’s Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Conference teams.

Sandquist was named to the second-team as a sophomore after averaging 15.3 points along with 3.1 rebounds. He started all 27 games for the Warriors and played a team-high 36 minutes per game.

Merritt, the Warriors leading scorer at 16.7 ppg, took home an honorable mention nod.

Dakota Wesleyan’s Ty Hoglund was named GPAC Player of the Year. Morningside’s Tyler Borchers received the Defensive Player of the Year award while head coach Jim Sykes took home the Coach of the Year title. Jamestown’s Mason Walters was the Freshman of the Year.

On the women's side, senior Amanda Hansen and junior Makenna Sullivan were both named the Great Plains Athletic Conference 2019-20 All-Conference Teams.

Hansen earned a second-team nod in her final campaign after being receiving honorable mention selections in her first three years. The senior led the team with 13.5 points per game and added 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.