Warriors lambast Trinity Christian

Midland baseball dropped 29 runs on Trinity Christian College Monday afternoon, earning a 29-3 win.

Tyler Seebaum took the mound for Midland and went four innings, allowing three hits, striking out three batters, and allowing one run. Hilton Mehrmann made in Warrior debut at home, pitching the next two innings. He struck out a pair of batters and gave up two runs. Scott Tatum closed out the night with one inning of work, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Offensively, 15 different Warriors recorded an official at-bat. Beau Boyle, Chase Reynolds, Connor Petersen, Tyler Struck, Trey Rodriguez, and Kyle Weber all recorded multi-hit games, with two hits each.

Rodriguez and Trey Nichols led the way with four RBIs, while Peyton Garbers and Struck each had three RBIs.

Midland’s bats were warm early with seven runs in the first two frames. They added one more in the 3rd and five runs in the 4th before an onslaught 5th inning.

In the 5th, the Warriors hit through their batting order twice, scoring 14 runs on eight hits. Trinity Christian had four errors to keep the inning going.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0