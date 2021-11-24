Warriors late rally comes up short

The Midland women’s basketball made a late rally, but came up short in knocking off Northwestern Tuesday night, losing 75-65.

The Warriors’ record drops to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

With 4:39 left in the third, Midland faced a 25-point hole to dig out of, trailing 49-24.

By the end of the third quarter, the deficit was 17, 54-37.

Erin Prusa’s ten points and Wingert’s seven in the fourth quarter contributed heavily to the late-game charge. The Warriors cut the lead to single digits, 67-60, with 2:02 left after a Lexi Kraft three-pointer.

The Raiders connected on all six of their free throws in the final stretch to thwart the Warriors final push.

Prusa finished with a season-high 18 points and added a new career-high 7 blocks. Wingert had 15 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Kennedy Darner had a season-high 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from long range.

“We’ve just got to get better offensively and get better movement," said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. "At times tonight, we were really stagnant, just standing on offense. With a game away from the conference this weekend, we’ll look to get more structured and disciplined as we go back into GPAC next week.”

Midland (4-3) will travel to Fayette, Missouri to face No. 11 Central Methodist (7-0) on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will take place at Puckett Field House at 2 p.m.

