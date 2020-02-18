Warriors' lead can't hold up in loss to Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s women’s basketball team wrapped up the road portion of its regular season with a 78-71 Great Plains Athletic Conference matchup against Northwestern College on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors led by as many as 13 in the first half, but the Red Raiders rallied in the second half for the come-from-behind win.

The loss ends a three-game winning streak for the Warriors and drops the team to 11-17 overall with a 7-13 record in the GPAC. Northwestern improves to 16-9 on the year and 11-9 in the league.

Midland shot 41.7 percent (25-of-60) from the field compared to 45.2 percent (28-of-62) for Northwestern. The Red Raiders outrebounded the Warriors 42-31, but the Warriors won the turnover battle after committing just nine and forcing 15. Midland’s bench provided a spark with 29 points on the afternoon.

Junior Makenna Sullivan and senior Amanda Hansen each recorded 16 points to lead Midland, while sophomore Lexis Haase was good for 13 points. Junior Katy Gathje had six rebounds to lead the team and was followed by Sullivan who came away with five. Senior Maddie Meadows had a team-best three assists to go along with five points.