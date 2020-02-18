Warriors' lead can't hold up in loss to Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s women’s basketball team wrapped up the road portion of its regular season with a 78-71 Great Plains Athletic Conference matchup against Northwestern College on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors led by as many as 13 in the first half, but the Red Raiders rallied in the second half for the come-from-behind win.
The loss ends a three-game winning streak for the Warriors and drops the team to 11-17 overall with a 7-13 record in the GPAC. Northwestern improves to 16-9 on the year and 11-9 in the league.
Midland shot 41.7 percent (25-of-60) from the field compared to 45.2 percent (28-of-62) for Northwestern. The Red Raiders outrebounded the Warriors 42-31, but the Warriors won the turnover battle after committing just nine and forcing 15. Midland’s bench provided a spark with 29 points on the afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Makenna Sullivan and senior Amanda Hansen each recorded 16 points to lead Midland, while sophomore Lexis Haase was good for 13 points. Junior Katy Gathje had six rebounds to lead the team and was followed by Sullivan who came away with five. Senior Maddie Meadows had a team-best three assists to go along with five points.
The Warriors 24-20 with six minutes to go before halftime and a minute later Hansen and Haase made back-to-back 3s to extend the lead to 30-20. Late free throws from Hansen saw the largest lead of the day for the Warriors, but a 3 for Northwestern brought the score to 39-29 going into the break.
A Northwestern nine-point run gave the Red Raiders 48-45 lead with 2:54 to go in the third and later a 3 at the buzzer gave them a 55-52 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Sullivan brought the score to 60-55 with 8:17 remaining and later Sullivan and Hansen combined for five points to tie things up at 60-60. Late in the game, a 3 from Sam Shepard pulled Midland Midland to within 74-71 with :24 to go but from there Northwestern pull away for the victory.
Midland returns to Wikert Event Center for a GPAC matchup with No. 3 Concordia University on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.