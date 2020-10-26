Warriors make it four straight with drubbing of Jimmies

A 31-point second quarter allowed Midland to run away from Jamestown University 55-27 Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.
After starting 0-2, the Warriors have now won for straight to move to 4-2 on the year.
“The win keeps our streak alive and we’ll use the week to prepare for a really good Northwestern team this Saturday,” said coach Jeff Jamrog. “It was great to see our offensive staff with Coach [Wes] Fleming and Coach [Andy] Hoffmann put together a great game plan and the guys execute.”
The lone blemish for the Midland offense came on the opening drive. After getting down to the Jimmies 24, Warriors quarterback River Walker was picked off in the end zone as one Jamestown defender tipped the pass to another Jimmies defender.
Midland went 92-yards on nine plays, capping off the drive with an 11-yard pass from Walker to Quenten Ternus.
The Warriors looked poised for another score, but ultimately fizzled out at th 17-yard line and settled for a 34-yard field goal by Jared Quinonez.
The second quarter was when the Warriors offense started heating up.
Keenan Smith punched in back-to-back scores from nine- and two-yards out to open up a 24-0 cushion for the Warriors.
Smith finished with 134 yards on 15 carries and two scores.
Midland settled for another field goal from Quinonez, who was named the GPAC Special Teams player of the week, this time from 39-yards out.
Warriors defensive back Courtney Chandler set up Midland’s fourth touchdown, hauling in an interception and bringing it back to the Jamestown 16-yard line.
Two plays later, Walker hit Greyson Skrobecki to make it 34-0 with 5:20 left in the opening half.
Both sides added scores before the half was finished with Jamestown breaking the shutout only from Walker to connect with Darin Gentry from 18-yards out to set the halftime score at 41-7.
The Jimmies put the first points on the board in the second half with a two-yard touchdown run, trimming Midland’s lead down to 41-14.
The Warriors answered with an eight-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Carr and the second scoring hook up between Ternus and Walker, this time from nine-yards out, to cement Midland’s lead at 55-14.
Jamestown added two scores in the final stanza, taking advantage of a fumble by the Warriors second team offense to score the second time.
Midland drove down to the Jamestown six-yard line on the final drive of the afternoon before electing to let the clock run out.
The Warriors put up 607 yards of offense in the win. Walker was 21 of 29 for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
Nine different Midland receivers caught a pass led by Dalton Treymayne’s three catches for 58 yards.
Defensively, Midland held Jamestown to just 84 rushing yards and while the Warriors gave up 320 passing yards, the defense was able to get to the quarterback for eight sacks.
Trevor Havlovic in on three of those tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He would add seven other stops to lead the team with 10 total tackles on the day. Dylan Egr and Warren Thomas were next highest on the team with nine and eight tackles each.
“We were able to get them in third-and-long and obvious passing downs and our guys were able to pin their ears back,” Jamrog said. “They did a good job of pressuring the Jamestown quarterback all game. It was great to see all the sacks.”
Midland hits the road for its Halloween game, traveling to Northwest Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!