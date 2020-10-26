Warriors make it four straight with drubbing of Jimmies

Midland settled for another field goal from Quinonez, who was named the GPAC Special Teams player of the week, this time from 39-yards out.

Warriors defensive back Courtney Chandler set up Midland’s fourth touchdown, hauling in an interception and bringing it back to the Jamestown 16-yard line.

Two plays later, Walker hit Greyson Skrobecki to make it 34-0 with 5:20 left in the opening half.

Both sides added scores before the half was finished with Jamestown breaking the shutout only from Walker to connect with Darin Gentry from 18-yards out to set the halftime score at 41-7.

The Jimmies put the first points on the board in the second half with a two-yard touchdown run, trimming Midland’s lead down to 41-14.

The Warriors answered with an eight-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Carr and the second scoring hook up between Ternus and Walker, this time from nine-yards out, to cement Midland’s lead at 55-14.

Jamestown added two scores in the final stanza, taking advantage of a fumble by the Warriors second team offense to score the second time.

Midland drove down to the Jamestown six-yard line on the final drive of the afternoon before electing to let the clock run out.