Warriors make third round exit at NAIA National Tournament

The Midland men’s bowling qualified 11th during Thursday’s baker rounds at the NAIA National Tournament and then went 1-2 on Friday to wrap up their NAIA season.

On Friday, the Warriors fell to 6th-seed University of Pikeville in a 3-0 sweep (208-243, 162-192, 147-221). That dropped them into the consolation bracket where they would meet the 5th-seed University of Tennessee Southern.

Midland defeated the UT Southern in a closely contested five-game series. The Warriors edged the Firehawks 3-2 (210-198, 222-223, 204-197, 204-212, 190-183) to move on to the fourth round.

Waiting for them there was 10th-seeded William Penn. The Warriors raced out to a 2-0 game advantage (225-204, 209-177) against the Statesmen, but unfortunately, their momentum and their tournament came to an end. WPU won the final three games (202-189, 212-172, 218-142).

The loss was a slight improvement from last season’s round three finish in the NAIA National Championship.

Their season is not yet done, as they have the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) to look forward to. The Warriors qualified for the USBC championships two weeks ago in sectionals play and will have almost a month’s rest to prepare for the competition. The three-day tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 through Saturday, April 23 in Addison, Illinois.

