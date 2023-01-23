Warriors men's wrestling struggles at Missouri Valley Invitational

The Midland men's wrestling team saw limited success at the Missouri Valley Invitational this weekend.

The Warriors picked up just six wins at the tournament which featured 17 nationally ranked teams and nearly 450 competitors.

Leading the way was Kody Hahn who had two wins at 165 pounds. He won a sudden-victory bout over Christ Morales of Lindsey Wilson (5-3) and then pinned Jordan Fulks of Marian (1:03).

Steven Aranda had a win by decision over James Berline of Keiser (10-4) at 149.

At 184, Connor Rinn defeated Musa Kamara of Graceland by decision (9-2).

Kolton Kammeyer won a major decision over Kelvin Coker of Texas Wesleyan (17-6) at 184.

In the heavyweight division, Matthew Johnston had a win by decision over Darran Hoobery of Eastern Oregon (8-1).

Up next for Midland will be the second conference dual date on Jan. 28 in Sioux City, Iowa. The Warriors will face Dakota Wesleyan at 11:00 am, Morningside at 2:00 pm, and Northwestern at 3:30 pm at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.