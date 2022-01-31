Warriors nab nine top five placements

With nearly a full line-up at the Mount Marty Open Saturday, Midland brought home nine top five finishes from the meet.

Cienna Womack continued her breakout season with a fourth-place finish in the women’s triple jump (10.22-meters) and a second-place standing in the pentathlon (2,492 points).

She opened the multi-event with a fifth in the 800m and then had the second-best mark in the 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump, and shot put.

Over on the men’s side, Adrien Patigny placed third in the 200m race. He had a time of 22.46 in the field of 31 runners.

Henri Stöckermann also picked up a third-place finish. He did so in the 1000m with a time of 2:32.16, beating 19 other runners.

Making his collegiate indoor debut, former Fremont jumper Mark Mendoza cleared 3.90m in the pole vault. That height earned him third in a field of eight vaulters.

Jonah Martinez took fifth in the triple jump. He had a best of 11.83m on the day in his third attempt.

Dylan Kucera, the reigning NAIA Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, put in work in the shot put and weight throw. In his final throw of the shot, he improved his school record and won the event with a distance of 18.66m. In the weight throw, he had a best of 19.89m to take third.

The final top-five finish for the Warriors was a team effort as the relay team of Patigny, Stöckermann, Blake Olbrich, and Shandon Reitzell turned in a time of 3:32.94 in the 4x400m relay. That placed them fifth out of 14 teams.

Midland will next compete in the South Dakota Alumni meet on Feb. 4-5 in Vermillion, South Dakota.

