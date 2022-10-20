Warriors nab win over Tigers

The Midland men’s soccer team secured a 3-1 win over Doane Wednesdsay at Heedum Field.

The win improves the Warriors’ record to 7-4-4 overall and 3-3-2 in the conference.

Midland saw the game shift toward their favor in the first half as Patrick Long found the back of the net off an assist from Connor Lambert in the third minute of action.

The momentum kept going as Riley Barratt collected the ball and notched the game’s second goal in the sixth minute.

Later in the half, the lead grew once more as Gonzalo Bocaz found himself fighting through the Tigers’ defense, and then won a one-on-one matchup against the goalie in the 24th minute. Bocaz glided the ball past the goalie to cement the Warriors’ lead.

As the end of the half drew near, the Tigers were eager to put a point on the board and did so with a goal in the 33rd minute.

After the break, it became a physical contest between the two teams. The Warriors played solid defense in front of Marco Moresco for the 3-1 win on their home pitch. Moresco collected five save on the night for the win.

Midland had a substantial lead in shot attempts (16-7) with seven shots on frame. Set pieces off corner kicks were even with each team having four opportunities.

“The early goals set the tone for the whole match,” said Midland coach Josh Nakayama. “All of them were big goals. I would have liked to keep the clean sheet and score a few more, but a win is a win. We believe our depth is very strong and are confident we can keep the winning streak going.”

Midland (7-4-4, 3-3-2 GPAC) will play on home turf on Saturday, Oct. 22 next. The Warriors will host Dakota Wesleyan (3-10-1, 2-6 GPAC) for a 3:15 p.m. start.