Warriors open conference tournament with pair of wins

Midland softball (RV) put themselves in the drivers seat of their GPAC conference tournament pod, picking up a pair of wins Wednesday.

The top-seeded Warriors began the day with a 2-1 win over No. 8-seed Dordt, then bested fourth-seeded Morningside 3-0.

In the other games of the Midland Bracket, Morningside beat Jamestown (4-1) in game two of the day and then Dordt eliminated Jamestown (3-1) in the final game of the day.

Midland 2, Dordt 1: The Warriors took an early lead, scoring in the bottom of the 1st, in their first game of the day.

Emily Prai led off the bottom of the inning then found her way to third with and steal and subsequent error by the Defenders.

With one out, Roni Foote hit a deep shot to centerfield to bring in Prai home for the first run of the day.

Dordt’s pitcher would settle in after the early run, allowing just four hits from then until the sixth.

Offensively, the eight-seeded Defenders took advantage of a lead-off double in their half of the fifth. A groundout would move the runner to third and then a two-out single up the middle plated the tying run.

In the Midland half of the sixth, Mia Orduna single through the left side to get things going.

Diana Nisbett worked a walk and then Amanda Schmaderer reached on an error, scoring Orduna from second on the play. The run would prove to be all the Warriors needed as Hailee Fliam and the defense closed the game in the sixth.

Fliam went the distance in the circle, striking out two batters while allowing five hits and the one earned run.

Midland 3, Morningside 0: The Warriors took the lead in the second as they battled their way through a two-out rally. After a groundout and flyout, Sheridan Wayne singled and then stole second to set up Ali Smith for an RBI single to centerfield.

In the fourth, Kaitlyn Rickey ripped a triple off the center field fence to start the inning.

Nisbett drove her in after the first out of the inning on a fielder’s choice.

Two innings later, Aliyah Rincon went out and got an insurance run for herself as she hit a solo home run over the centerfield fence.

In the last half-inning, Rincon capped off her 19th win of the year in the circle.

She pitched seven innings, striking out three batters while spreading out six hits for the complete-game shutout.

Midland (34-7) will be back in action on day two of the tournament Friday with a rematch against the winner of Dordt (21-20-1) versus Morningside (30-14). The tournament was postponed one day due to forecasted rain.

The Defender and Mustangs will meet at noon at Christensen Field with the Warriors set to play the victor at 2 p.m. in Fremont.

