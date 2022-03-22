Warriors open outdoor season in Texas

The Midland track and field program opened the outdoor portion of its schedule over the weekend at the 2022 Wes Kittley Invitational.

Four NAIA Standard marks were reached at Elmer Gray Stadium. Dylan Kucera and Shandon Reitzell each reached ‘A’ standards while Rian Boub and Riccardo Stagnaro reached the ‘B’ standard.

In the field, Kucera won the men’s shot put with a heave of 17.43m. Teammates William DeLay and Nate Osness placed 18th and 20th respectively with a best of 12.63m and 12.49m.

Kucera also placed in 14th in the discus with a best of 44.18m and was third in the hammer throw with a toss of 56.99m, eclipsing the ‘A’ standard. DeLay and Hunter Weirich joined him in the hammer throw top 20 with throws of 43.47m (DeLay) and 35.88m (Weirich). They placed 14th and 20th.

Stagnaro’s collegiate debut in the men’s javelin saw him reach the NAIA ‘B’ Standard. He placed fifth with a hurl of 55.70m.

In the men’s high jump, Midland also had three top finishers. Reitzell took third with a height of 2.12m, Ty Cooley was fifth with a clearance of 2.02m, and Ross McMahon was sixth with a height of 1.97m.

In the women’s shot put, Natalie Iacovetto and Sydney Weirich finished in the top 20. Iacovetto had a best of 10.94m for 16th and Weirich reached 10.48m to place 18th.

Weirich also placed in the top 20 in the discus and javelin. She had a toss of 33.96m in the discus for 20th place. In the hammer, she placed 15th with a toss of 36.82. Madalyn Kelsey joined her in the hammer throw standings with a 12th place finish of 39.26m.

Sticking with the women’s throwing events, Boub was fourth. She reached the NAIA ‘B’ standard with a throw of 39.96m.

On the track for the women, Cienna Womack placed 15th in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.13. Myia Johnson ran a time of 5:12.90 in the 1500m to place ninth in her section.

Jonathan Mahoney placed ninth in his 1500m section as well. His time puts his name in the Midland Top Ten for the event at eighth. Henri Stöckermann placed eighth in the 800m with a time of 1:58.13 and Adrien Patigny placed 15th in the 100m with a time of 10.90.

Gavin Larson placed eighth in the men’s triple jump with a distance of 13.94m. With that leap, he ranks ninth in program history in the event.

Midland will take to the track and field in Kearney, Nebraska in two weeks when they compete in the Central Nebraska Challenge. The event, hosted by Hastings College and the University of Nebraska-Kearny will take place at Kearney High School on Saturday, April 2.

