Warriors open season with shutout

The Midland women's soccer program began its 2021 season with a 4-0 shutout Tuesday night over York College.

The win marks the first of new head coach Cody Bartlow’s collegiate coaching career and also marks the sixth consecutive year that the Warriors have won their season opener.

The fireworks started early for the Warriors.

Just four minutes into the contest, Karli Scott played a ball to Bailey Locano who fired it past a diving keeper to give Midland a lead that they would not relinquish.

As the first half began to wind down, Midland struck again.

This time Melissa Warner played the ball between two York defenders finding Aamarah Boochie who placed her shot right underneath the charging goalkeeper's legs.

The shot marked the first goal of Boochie’s collegiate career.

The Warriors' attack stayed aggressive in the second half.

In the 57th minute, York committed a foul just inside the 18-yard box giving Arianna Flores a penalty shot opportunity.

She set the ball on the dot and fired it into the net, pushing the Midland advantage to 3-0.