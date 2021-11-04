Warriors ousted in GPAC tournament opener

An early red card on the Midland men’s soccer team left the Warriors a man down for most of the night in a 4-1 loss to Hastings in the GPAC tournament quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Warriors finish their season 8-10-0 and 5-6-0 in conference play.

“We made massive strides in team culture, style of play, and in our integrity,” said Midland coach Josh Nakayama. “The foundation has been laid and we will build on it next year. I have no doubts that the program will improve and reach higher next season.”

Midland raced to get on the scoresheet, netting their first goal in the seventh minute of the match. Tomas Pereira earned his third goal of the season after an Alex Mee corner kick found him in position to send a header past the Hastings keeper and into the net, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Pereira’s excitement was short-lived as he received a red card for a tackle attempt, ending his night in just four minutes.

On the ensuing free kick, Hastings’ Sandro Rubio placed a shot into the top right corner of the netting, evening the match at one goal each.

The goal was just the beginning of a scoring frenzy for the Broncos. They found the back of the net twice more in the first half, scoring in the 15th and 31st minutes. Hastings held a 3-1 advantage into halftime.

In the second half, a fourth different Bronco found the back of the net and pushed the Hastings’ advantage to 4-1. The 69th-minute goal was the final goal of the match as the two sides battled back and forth to no avail for the final 20 minutes.

Offensively, Midland struggled to find a rhythm for much of the match, finishing with just three shots and drew two offsides fouls.

