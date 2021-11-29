Warriors perfect in Draemel Classic

Midland men’s basketball team completed a sweep of the Draemel Classic Invite on Sunday besting Bellevue University 69-57.

The victory marks the third straight for the Warriors as they improve their season record to 8-3.

Midland held its opponent to 60 or fewer points. Bellevue recorded as many turnovers (13) as they did assists (13) and shot 8-of-22 (36.4%) from the field in the second half.

Midland’s defensive presence was powered by the best performance to date for newcomer Tyler Sandoval.

Just 11 games into his collegiate career, Sandoval finished with a career-high 3 blocks on the defensive end and had a career-high 18 points on the offensive. He missed just one shot in the game and also added four offensive rebounds.

Leading 37-36 with just under 15 minutes to play, Bo Sandquist opened up the game for the Warriors with a masterful shooting display. He scored 14 consecutive points, capped by a deep three from Warrior logo at half court, to put Midland up 51-39 with 11:15 to go.

Sandquist finished with a game-high 20 points and connected on 6 shots from behind the arc.

The gates opened up for the Warriors from that point forward as their lead ballooned to a game-high 18 points by the 3:05 mark. They cruised for their third win of the week, 69-57.

“Our defensive intensity was where it needed to be and then our offense came around as well,” said Midland coach Oliver Drake. “Things weren’t going our way in the first half, but we never gave up. We kept battling and regrouped at halftime.”

Midland opened the tournament with a 70-60 win over Dakota State University.

Sandquist paced the Warriors, scoring 22 of his career-high 32 points in the opening half as Midland led by as many as 18 before taking a 41-27 lead into the locker room.

Sandquist connected on 5-of-6 triples while the Warriors were 14 of 23 (60.9%) from the field and were 8 of 15 (53.3%) from behind the arc.

Dakota State came out of the intermission reinvigorated and used a 17-5 run to cut the Midland lead to two points by the 12:03 mark, 46-44.

A Warriors’ 11-3 run pushed their lead back to double digits by the seven-minute mark, but the game would remain close as time dwindled.

Midland held Dakota State scoreless in the final three minutes of the contest and put up an 8-0 of their own to secure the final margin of victory.

Laurence Merritt added 18 points and 5 rebounds to round out the Warriors’ double-digit scorers.

Midland (8-3, 1-2 GPAC) returns to conference play at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, traveling to Mount Marty (3-9, 0-4 GPAC).

