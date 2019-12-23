CHICAGO, Ill. – The Midland University women’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing skid by beating Roosevelt University 92-81 to wrap up competition at the Roosevelt Classic.
Midland improves to 5-10 on the year while Roosevelt falls to 3-13 overall.
The Warriors shot 45.8 percent (33-of-72) from the field compared to 47.1 percent (32-of-68) for the Lakers. Midland outrebounded Roosevelt 47-37 with a 22-14 edge in offensive boards. The Warriors enjoyed a steady offensive distribution with four players recording double-figure points.
Junior Makenna Sullivan led the team with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Seniors Maddie Meadows and Amanda Hansen each chipped in 13 points. Meadows led the team with four steals and Hansen dished out seven assists. Freshman Lexi Kraft had 10 points and four assists.
Midland (5-10, 1-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference) kicks off the New Year with a contest against (RV) University of Jamestown at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 in the Wikert Event Center.