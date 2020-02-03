FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Midland University defeated a former conference foe, Colorado State University, 4-0 on Friday night.
Andrea Schreiber picked up the win in goal for Midland as she stopped 12 shots. The Warriors got off 51 shots on net, lighting the lamp four times.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mylie Ketterson scored the eventual game-winner at the 10:27 mark of the first period.
In the third, Maggie Marcotte, Karenna Grothmann and Tieryn Arens all scored. Ketterson and Kenzie Bertolas both assisted on Marcotte's goal.