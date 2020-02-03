{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Midland University defeated a former conference foe, Colorado State University, 4-0 on Friday night.

Andrea Schreiber picked up the win in goal for Midland as she stopped 12 shots. The Warriors got off 51 shots on net, lighting the lamp four times.

Mylie Ketterson scored the eventual game-winner at the 10:27 mark of the first period.

In the third, Maggie Marcotte, Karenna Grothmann and Tieryn Arens all scored. Ketterson and Kenzie Bertolas both assisted on Marcotte's goal.

