Warriors place sixth at Red Raider Cup

Midland men's golf finished sixth at the Red Raider Cup hosted by Northwestern College on Thursday. The Warriors varsity squad turned in a two-round score of 584 while Midland's second team posted a 598.

The varsity team consisted of Ethan Blair (144), Preston Carbaugh (146), Ryan Rogers (146), Peyton Koch (149), and Jordan Greenwood (153).

Kean Kontor (143) led all Midland golfers in his return to the links. He was on the Warriors’ second team that was also comprised of Andrew Eagan (149), John Lapour (151), Sam Elgert (155), and Nolan Engelbert (162).

Midland and a majority of GPAC schools were scheduled to play at Dakota Dunes Country Club and Two Rivers Golf Club this upcoming Monday and Tuesday as part of the GPAC Spring Preview, but the event has been canceled due to forecasted rain and cold temperatures in the Sioux City, Iowa area.

The next event for the Warriors will be the third and fourth rounds of the GPAC Championships. After two rounds of play this past fall, Midland sits in fourth place after 36 holes.

