Warriors play exhibition with South Dakota

Midland University traveled up to Vermillion, South Dakota, to play an exhibition game against the University of South Dakota of the NCAA Division I. The Coyotes routed the Warriors behind a school-record 19 three-pointers, winning 106-41.

The Warriors were the first to put points on the board off a jumper by Erin Prusa. That would prove to be the first, and last lead as the Coyotes responded with a 13-point run.

The Yotes’ scoring continued with another long run to make it 37-10, at end of the first quarter. By the end of the first half, the margin reached 47 as the Yotes took a 63-16 lead to the locker rooms.

After the intermission, the Yotes continued to put pressure on the Warriors, limiting them to just four points in the third.

In the final quarter, the Warriors were able to put up 21 points, double the amount they had going, while limiting South Dakota to 20. The final score was never in doubt with the Yotes winning 106-41.

Frankie Klausen led the way offensively with nine points, followed by Erin Prusa with eight, and Emma Shepard with seven. Midland shot 15-for-49 (30.6%) for the game with a 4-for-17 on three-point shots.

Midland (2-2) will return to their regular-season schedule in just over a week as the Warriors begin conference play at Concordia (2-0). They’ll travel to Seward on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for a 6 p.m. game inside Friedrich Arena.