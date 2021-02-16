Warriors powerlifting returns in style, dominating regionals

The Midland powerlifting teams resumed their season this past Sunday as the Warriors competed in the Central Collegiate Regionals, their first event since November.
The Warriors had 11 first-place finishes on the men’s side (five equipped and six raw) and on the women’s side, they swept the competition with first-place finishes in all 11 weight classes (five equipped and six raw).
Fifteen Warriors competed on the men’s side with seven competing in the equipped division.
Charles Shuford, Jordan Wilkerson, and Peter Chavez were victorious as the lone competitors in their weight classes. Shuford finished with a total weight of 660kg in the 59kg class, setting an Open American total record. Wilkerson finished with 662.5kg in the 66kg class, and Chavez finished with 615kg in the 93kg class.
In the 105kg class, Jaime Rios and Joseph Bueno competed head-to-head with Rios finishing first with a total weight of 785kg, while Bueno was second with 740kg.
The last competitors in the equipped division were Luke Mellon and Francisco Uhl in the 120+ weight class. Mellon had a total weight of 800kg and Uhl’s total weight was 677.5.
In the raw division, Aidan Cusack won the 53kg class with a total of 417.5kg.
Two other Warriors won their classes as the lone competitors, Nathan Heckart won the 120kg class with a total weight of 695kg and Matthew Gomez won the 120+ class with a total weight of 710kg.
In the 83kg class, Seth Dasuki won with a total weight of 682.5kg.
Gavin King was the winner of the 93kg class with a total weight of 697.5 and Carter Welch won the 105kg class with a total weight of 755kg.
For the 74kg class, Tony Nguyen placed second with a total weight of 617.5 and Jackson Jaeger placed third with a total of 587.5kg.
On the women’s side, 17 Warriors competed in 11 different weight classes.
In the equipped division, Amber Saenz won as a solo competitor in the 52kg weight class with a total of 357.5kg.
Xacaria Clark and Genesis Luna competed in the 57kg class and Clark finished first with a total weight of 405kg and Luna placed second with a total of 330kg.
In the 63kg weight class, Luisa Cruz placed first with a total weight of 460kg. Behind Cruz was Aaliyah Portales in second with a total of 430kg and Zoey Carrico placed third with a total of 355kg.
For the 76kg weight class, Kloie won with a total weight of 577.5kg.
To round out the equipped division, Brionna Ford won the 84+kg weight class with a total of 572.5kg. Following Ford was Krysti Llamas in second place with a total of 552.5kg and then Yesenia Martinez in third place with a total of 440kg.
In the raw division, Elyse Velasquez won the 52kg weight class with a total of 330kg.
Caitlin Berry placed first in the 57kg weight class with a total weight of 407.5kg.
In the 63kg class, Jade Andresen won as the lone competitor with a total weight of 320kg.
For the 69kg class Ally Carraway placed first with a total weight of 382.5kg.
In the 76kg weight class, Maria Dailey placed first with a total weight of 468.5kg and Jaileigh Sorgenfrei placed second with a total of 355kg.
Finishing the raw division, Emma Hampton won the 84+kg weight class with a total weight of 412.5kg.
The Warriors will have another lengthy layoff as they prepare for the 2021 USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals. The five-day tournament is set to take place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana from April 7-11.