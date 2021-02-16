Warriors powerlifting returns in style, dominating regionals

The Midland powerlifting teams resumed their season this past Sunday as the Warriors competed in the Central Collegiate Regionals, their first event since November.

The Warriors had 11 first-place finishes on the men’s side (five equipped and six raw) and on the women’s side, they swept the competition with first-place finishes in all 11 weight classes (five equipped and six raw).

Fifteen Warriors competed on the men’s side with seven competing in the equipped division.

Charles Shuford, Jordan Wilkerson, and Peter Chavez were victorious as the lone competitors in their weight classes. Shuford finished with a total weight of 660kg in the 59kg class, setting an Open American total record. Wilkerson finished with 662.5kg in the 66kg class, and Chavez finished with 615kg in the 93kg class.

In the 105kg class, Jaime Rios and Joseph Bueno competed head-to-head with Rios finishing first with a total weight of 785kg, while Bueno was second with 740kg.

The last competitors in the equipped division were Luke Mellon and Francisco Uhl in the 120+ weight class. Mellon had a total weight of 800kg and Uhl’s total weight was 677.5.

In the raw division, Aidan Cusack won the 53kg class with a total of 417.5kg.