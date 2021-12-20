Warriors push past Mount Mercy

The Midland women’s basketball team took advantage of their trips to the foul line to down Mount Mercy 75-55 to improve to 6-7 on the season.

As a team, Midland was 18-for-22 from the free-throw line while Mount Mercy connected on 5-of-6 from the stripe for the game. Peyton Wingert, who led all scorers with 27 points, converted on 12-of-14 from the line.

After trailing the hometown Mustangs for the first 13 minutes, the Warriors took over the lead with 6:29 left in the second quarter off a Kennedy Darner three-pointer and never looked back. Darner continued a personal 7-0 run to put Midland up 30-23. At the intermission, Mount Mercy worked their way back to within a bucket as the Warriors led 33-31.

The Mustangs scored the first basket of the second half to pull even but quickly fell behind as the Warriors went on a 7-2 run highlighted by three-pointers from Lexi Kraft and Emma Shepard. As a team, Midland was 11-of-27 from behind the arc for the game, shooting 40.7%.

The lead hovered around five to seven points the remainder of the quarter and up until the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter. That’s when Midland stretched the lead to double-digits for the first time of the afternoon as Erin Prusa hit a shot followed by a pair of free throws to go up 60-50.

After two free throws by the Mustangs, Midland closed out the game with an impressive 15-3 run. Seven points came from Wingert who had a solid all-around game with 14 rebounds and 7 assists in 40 minutes of play.

Darner and Kraft both scored in double figures with 19 and 13 respectively. As a team, the Warriors shot 23-of-61 (37.7%) from the field compared to just 24-of-66 (36.4%) for the Mustangs. Midland outrebounded their hosts, 43-39, and had seven steals.

Midland (6-7) will take part in the SAU Christmas Classic for their next games. The Warriors will play host-school Saint Ambrose (12-1) and No. 7-ranked Marian (11-2) on December 28-29 in Davenport, Iowa.

Tip-offs are set for 5:00 p.m. both days inside Lohman Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0