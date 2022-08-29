Warriors put up record points in win over St. Mary

Midland football opened the season with a 64-10 dismantling of St. Mary Saturday at Heedum Field Saturday.

The Warriors owned the first quarter, beginning with a four-yard rush by Roncelle Waffer to open the scoring. The next two scores came from a familiar name to the home fans as Trevor Havlovic caught an eight-yard and two-yard pass from Garrison Beach. Havlovic, who starts on the defensive line adds a new wrinkle to the offensive coordinator Ben Dixon’s playbook.

“I really liked how we came out with a lot of passion and energy,” said coach Jeff Jamrog, entering his seventh season at the helm of the Warriors. “It was great to jump out to a 22-0 lead.”

When asked about Havlovic’s ability to help out in different phases of the game, Jamrog added, “He’s a pretty special player for us. We charted the number of snaps he’s going to play and for him to score a two-point conversion and two touchdowns in his debut at tight ends says something about him.”

Beach, a transfer from Snow College in Utah, is a new name to the Fremont faithful. He had a great debut in the orange and navy passing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Spires’ offense made use of a big play just before the quarter break, a 33-yard pass down the home sideline. That set them up with great field position as they put the wind at their back to start the second quarter.

They capped off an 11-play drive with a 37-yard field goal from Bryce Godfrey after the Midland defense stalled their drive at the 20-yard line.

The ensuing kickoff was taken by Katon Thomas and in his first return of the year, he took it 90 yards for a touchdown.

That was points of the quarter for the Warriors, who took a 29-3 lead into the locker room.

“I wasn’t really pleased with the second quarter, but the third and fourth we played much better,” Jamrog said. “We tackled better and made a lot of big plays on all three sides of the ball.”

After the half, the Warriors' offense broke through one more with a consistent ground attack. Behind their veteran line which features a sophomore, three juniors, and a senior, MU racked up 206 yards on the ground including a 71-yard touchdown run by Trevor Jones and a 68-yard score by Tyson Denkert.

“It starts up front with the offensive line, blocking and doing their assignments,” Jamrog said. “Being very physical. Our coaches did a great job preparing and game planning this week.”

For the game, Midland ran the ball 46 times for 375 yards with six scores. Leading the way in carries and yards was Jones with 14 runs for 145 yards with a touchdown. Denkert joined him in reaching the century mark with 109 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. Isaiah Tucker scored once on his three carries which netted 39 yards while Waffer had one score on 3 carries and 4 yards.

In the passing game, Beach had 16 completions on 18 throws for 112 yards and two touchdowns. River Walker completed both of his throws for 11 yards and added three carries for 29 yards.

The point total is the most by Midland under Jamrog and it’s most since 1974 when they beat Concordia, 65-0.

Defensively, the Warriors held Saint Mary to 224 yards of total offense, 121 through the air and 103 on the ground.

Chase Lipsys led the team with seven tackles including a sack and added a forced fumble. Xavier Green was close behind with six stops and Michael Sunclades and Remington Gay each had four tackles.

The Warriors had two turnovers in the game. A first-quarter fumble recovery by Trevor Ziemba and an interception by Shaun Swayne near the end of the third quarter.

Jared Quinonez was a perfect eight-for-eight on point-after kicks continuing his unblemished career mark of now 77 makes.

Midland (1-0) will open Great Plains Athletic Conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday, hosting rival Hastings (1-0). The Broncos won their season opener 28-0 at Trinity International.

Midland has won the last six games in the series.