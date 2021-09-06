Warriors rally from 17-point deficit to knock off No. 14 Dordt

Brandon Blum rushed up the middle to pick up the first down, stopping the clock momentarily. They would spike the ball to fully stop it on first down.

Second down saw a scrambling Stewart throw the ball away and third down saw another incompletion but a pass interference by the Defenders set the Warriors up with a new set of downs.

The Warriors got down to their final down with two seconds left on the clock

Facing a four-man rush, Stewart lofted the ball up into the same corner of the endzone that Harris and Garcia caught their touchdowns. This time Carr rose above two Defenders to high-point the catch as time expired.

The score pulled Midland within a point with no time on the clock.

Midland elected to try and win the game and sent EJ Stewart and the offense onto the field.

Steward took the snap and rolled that way, scanning the endzone for an open receiver.

Austin Harris found a patch of open turf and Stewart jumped up and fired the ball to him just before reaching the sideline. The ball was corralled by Harris and the Warriors completed the improbable comeback from 17 points down to shock Dordt.