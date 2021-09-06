Warriors rally from 17-point deficit to knock off No. 14 Dordt

Trailing 17-0 with just over ten minutes in the fourth quarter, Midland University rallied on the road with 25 points over the final seven minutes to upset No. 14 Dordt University, 25-24, on Saturday afternoon.
"It was probably the most remarkable win in my 34 years of coaching," said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog
The Warriors scored the final 15 points in the last four minutes, 48 seconds.
Dalton Tremayne caught a pass up the seam from EJ Stewart on the first play of the drive and sprinted down the turf for a pick-up of 68 yards. Three plays later Stewart found Omuiri Garcia in the corner of the endzone.
Garcia rose above the lone Dordt defensive back attempting to cover him and pulled it down for the touchdown to cut the score to 24-17 with 3:02 remaining.
After a big play by the Midland offense and special teams, it was the defense’s turn to step up and get the ball back for a last-chance drive.
Dordt was able to pick up a first-down and used up 1:31 of the game clock before punting the ball back to the Midland.
With 1:30 left in the game, Midland took over at their own 22-yard line, needing to drive 78-yards with just two timeouts.
The drive began with a modest nine-yard pass followed by two incompletions. That forced Midland to convert on a 4th-and-1 with 55 seconds.
Brandon Blum rushed up the middle to pick up the first down, stopping the clock momentarily. They would spike the ball to fully stop it on first down.
Second down saw a scrambling Stewart throw the ball away and third down saw another incompletion but a pass interference by the Defenders set the Warriors up with a new set of downs.
The Warriors got down to their final down with two seconds left on the clock
Facing a four-man rush, Stewart lofted the ball up into the same corner of the endzone that Harris and Garcia caught their touchdowns. This time Carr rose above two Defenders to high-point the catch as time expired.
The score pulled Midland within a point with no time on the clock.
Midland elected to try and win the game and sent EJ Stewart and the offense onto the field.
Steward took the snap and rolled that way, scanning the endzone for an open receiver.
Austin Harris found a patch of open turf and Stewart jumped up and fired the ball to him just before reaching the sideline. The ball was corralled by Harris and the Warriors completed the improbable comeback from 17 points down to shock Dordt.
“There was no doubt we were going for two…We’ve got momentum," Jamrog said. "Let’s not go to overtime. Great throw by EJ and catch by Austin. Knocking off No. 14 Dordt feels great. The last six minutes all three units had to hit on all cylinders and we did.”
Stewart finished the game with 18 completions on 46 attempts for 269 yards passing with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Jake Ashby saw limited action behind center as well, throwing one pass that was picked off by Dordt, and ran the ball three times for four yards.
Tremayne and Carr were on the receiving end of four passes each. Tremayne’s long catch-and-run of 68 yards accounted for the majority of his 137 yards. Carr had 67 yards receiving with the one touchdown with zeros on the clock.
Harris caught a team-high 5 passes for 37 yards with a score. Omuiri Garcia’s lone catch of six yards resulted in the third Warrior touchdown reception.
On the ground, Blum saw the bulk of the carries. He ran the ball 20 times for a net of 42 yards. Rickey Anderson had 17 yards on one carry before leaving with an injury.
Defensively, Trevor Havlovic had a total of 7 tackles to lead the team. He had 2.5 stops behind the line including 1.5 sacks. Chase Lipsys also had 1.5 sacks to go along with 5 stops. Travis Voight also recorded 5 tackles on the day.
In the takeaway battle, Courtney Chandler had the lone interception for the Warriors. He picked off a first-quarter passed and nearly turned into points, returning it 81 yards to the Midland 22-yard line.
“It didn’t look great when we were down 17-0 at the seven-minute mark,” Coach Jamrog reflected in his final thoughts. “Our guys made plays. We needed our playmakers to step up and make plays and that’s what they did.”
Dordt scored twice in the opening quarter, the first completing a five-play, 28-yard drive that began after a Warriors’ interception. Their second score, a 25-yard field goal came with 14 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Dordt extended their lead to 17-0 on a nine-yard pass play with 10:07 left in the game.
Midland broke through on the scoreboard on their next drive. Jared Quinonez converted a 35-yard field goal with 6:38 left in the game. The Warriors recovered a pooched onside kick on the following kickoff, which was recovered by Christian Rodriguez at the Dordt 19-yard line.
Three plays later, Stewart found Harris on a wheel route from 16 yards out for the Warrior’s first touchdown of the day. Quinonez’s kick made it 17-10 with 5:56 on the clock.
Dordt responded with a quick drive to go back up by 14 points with a 44-yard touchdown pass with 4:48 remaining.
Midland will get another chance at knocking off a ranked opponent in week three, hosting No. 2 Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Raiders opened GPAC play with a 45-13 win over Hastings in week two.
Kickoff between the Warriors and Raiders is set for 1 p.m. at Heedum Field.