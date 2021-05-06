Warriors rattle off three straight to reach championship series

The Midland softball team bounced back to rattle off three wins Thursday to secure a spot in the GPAC tournament championship series.

The Warriors secured a walk-off 5-4 win over Northwestern to reach the pod championship game before vanquishing Jamestown twice 7-5 and 1-0 to extend their tournament run.

In the opening game of the day, Midland went into the bottom of the seventh locked in a 4-4 tie.

Emily Prai and Andrew Cespedes played the heroes for the Warriors.

Prai secured a two-out single then stole second to set up Cespedes.

Cespede drove in Prai with an RBI single to center field, cashing in the game-winning run.

Midland had to hold on to force a winner-take all game in the pod championship.

The Warriors built up a 7-1 lead through five innings of play against the Jimmies including a four-run fifth frame.

Katlin Anders delivered the big hit of the frame, clearing the bases with a three-RBI double.

The Jimmies threatened the Warriors lead with a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Aliyah Rincon finished off her complete game.