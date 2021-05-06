Warriors rattle off three straight to reach championship series

The Midland softball team bounced back to rattle off three wins Thursday to secure a spot in the GPAC tournament championship series.
The Warriors secured a walk-off 5-4 win over Northwestern to reach the pod championship game before vanquishing Jamestown twice 7-5 and 1-0 to extend their tournament run.
In the opening game of the day, Midland went into the bottom of the seventh locked in a 4-4 tie.
Emily Prai and Andrew Cespedes played the heroes for the Warriors.
Prai secured a two-out single then stole second to set up Cespedes.
Cespede drove in Prai with an RBI single to center field, cashing in the game-winning run.
Midland had to hold on to force a winner-take all game in the pod championship.
The Warriors built up a 7-1 lead through five innings of play against the Jimmies including a four-run fifth frame.
Katlin Anders delivered the big hit of the frame, clearing the bases with a three-RBI double.
The Jimmies threatened the Warriors lead with a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Aliyah Rincon finished off her complete game.
Rincon scattered a dozen hits in the seven innings of work, striking out two. She is now 20-3 on the season.
The Warriors gave Jamestown a taste of its own medicine in the winner-take-all match-up, reversing the final score from Wednesday’s semifinals meeting.
Midland produced the only run of the game in the third with Bobbi Singleton launching a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Prai, who opened the inning with a single.
Hailee Fliam twirled a gem, limiting Jamestown to just two hits while striking out a pair and inducing 11 groundouts. In the win over Northwestern, Fliam allowed six hits in seven innings, again striking out two.
She is 17-5 on the season.
Midland will host Concordia at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, for a best-of-three series.