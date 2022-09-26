Warriors remain unbeaten with win over Jamestown

Four fourth quarter takeaways by the Midland defense kept the Warriors perfect on the year, allowing the No. 19 team in the country to avoid being upset 21-10 against Jamestown Saturday at Heedum Field.

“Our defense came through in the second half to help us get the win today,” said head coach Jeff Jamrog. “At times it looked bleak but we never blinked. We kept attacking and kept believing we’d make enough plays to win it, and we did.”

Midland trailed 10-0 midway through the third quarter before the offense put together a scoring drive.

Trevor Jones picked up a big 38-yard run to spark the offense and then Isaiah Tucker ran it in from five yards out for the touchdown.

Trailing by three and heading into the final quarter, Midland’s defense dialed in and held Jamestown’s offense in check. Trevor Ziemba picked off a pass with just under eight minutes to go and returned it to the 26-yard line, setting up Garrison Beach and the Warriors’ offense.

After a 17-yard run by Brandon Blum and an 8-yard run by Jones, Beach kept it himself and punched it into the endzone from one yard out.

The final score of the game came from the Midland defense which had three fumble recoveries and four interceptions on the day.

With 2:41 left on the clock, Gage McGill hauled in an interception and returned the ball 25 yards for the insurance touchdown.

In addition to the interceptions by McGill and Ziemba, Midland had picks from Jordan Ptacek and Gunner Todorovich. Tray Kingsland, Dylan Kor, and Ziemba had fumble recoveries as the Warriors finished the turnover battle plus-seven.

Chase Lipsys and Trevor Havlovic lead the way with six tackles. The duo, who rank 2nd and 3rd in career sacks for the Warriors, added to their totals. Lipsys had 1.5 sacks and Havlovic had 1 one. McGill and Xavier Green were the next highest with five stops. Cameron Payne had three pass breakups in the defensive backfield.

Jamestown put up the only points of the first half. On their opening possession, they drove the ball 65 yards in eight plays. The key play of the scoring drive came on a third and long from their own 38-yard line. Cade Torgerson found Steve Justice for 37 yards through the air. Five plays later, Torgerson connected with Austin Stallan from eight yards out for the Jimmies’ touchdown.

In the second half, Jamestown had solid opening possession of the half once again. After holding the Warriors to a three-and-out, they moved the ball down the field but saw their drive stall at the 21-yard line of the Warriors. Aanon Peterson came on for the 38-yard field goal, putting the Jimmies up 10-0 near the midpoint of the third quarter.

Offensively, Jones had 84 yards on 16 carries. Tucker had nine rushes for 72 yards and one score. Beach had 12 rushes with one touchdown. In the passing game, Beach completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards.

Midland remains unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Jamestown falls to 2-3 and 1-3 in the GPAC.

The Warriors moved up two spots in the latest NAIA polls, being ranked No. 17.

It’ll be a battle of ranked and unbeaten teams at Heedum Field Saturday as Midland (5-0, 4-0 GPAC) hosts No. 1-ranked Morningside (3-0, 3-0 GPAC).

The Mustangs are reigning national champions and have won 60-straight regular season games.